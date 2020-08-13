1/
Ralph Clarence Bonzo Jr.
A private funeral service for Ralph Clarence (R. C.) Bonzo, 73, of Washington Court House was held Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Madison Mills United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeffrey Jewell, pastor of the church, officiating. Adam Lynch, minister at the Crossroads Christian Church, gave the opening prayer and offered comments. Tributes were given by R. C.'s wife, Anne King Bonzo, son, Pete Bonzo, and longtime friend, Cecil Seaman. A Masonic service, provided by the brethren of Bloomingburg Lodge F. & A.M. #449, immediately followed the funeral.

Pallbearers for the burial in Madison Mills Cemetery were Joe, Pete, A. J. and Ed Bonzo, Wayne and Kyle King, David Dorn and Scott Frey. Honorary pallbearers were Ron Brownlee, John Tussey, Steve Huff and Gary Hidy. Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the Vietnam War Army veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Anne King. Members of the honor guard were Gib Yoho, Phil French, Chuck Snyder, David Frederick, Tom Payne, Glenn Rankin and James Thayer with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

R. C., a retired home builder, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home.

Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
or

