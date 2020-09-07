RALPH RAYMOND COY, age 94, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:49 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 21, 1925 in Fayette County to John and Alberta Pettit Coy. Ralph proudly served his county in the US Army from 1944-1948 during World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant in the 242nd Infantry; 42nd Rainbow Division. After Ralph returned to civilian life, he worked at the Robertson Fence Company in Mount Sterling until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his other mother, Bessie Coy; his first wife and mother of his children, Rose Elizabeth Brewer Coy; second wife, Georgia C. Merriman Coy; children, Anna Lee Coy, and Deborah Thacker; friend and companion, Bonnie Coy; and siblings, Gene Coy, Herb Coy, Jerry Coy, Roger Coy, Delores Coy, Mary Wilson, and Joanne Carr.

Survivors include his children, Gary (Iva) Coy, Kenneth (Linda) Coy, Michael (Mary) Coy, Randall (Cheryl) Coy, Robert Coy, and James (Shelly) Coy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James (Karen) Coy; and his forever faithful canine companions, Peebles and Bam Bam. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

The graveside service will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com