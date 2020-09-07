1/
Ralph Raymond Coy
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RALPH RAYMOND COY, age 94, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:49 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 21, 1925 in Fayette County to John and Alberta Pettit Coy. Ralph proudly served his county in the US Army from 1944-1948 during World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant in the 242nd Infantry; 42nd Rainbow Division. After Ralph returned to civilian life, he worked at the Robertson Fence Company in Mount Sterling until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his other mother, Bessie Coy; his first wife and mother of his children, Rose Elizabeth Brewer Coy; second wife, Georgia C. Merriman Coy; children, Anna Lee Coy, and Deborah Thacker; friend and companion, Bonnie Coy; and siblings, Gene Coy, Herb Coy, Jerry Coy, Roger Coy, Delores Coy, Mary Wilson, and Joanne Carr.

Survivors include his children, Gary (Iva) Coy, Kenneth (Linda) Coy, Michael (Mary) Coy, Randall (Cheryl) Coy, Robert Coy, and James (Shelly) Coy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James (Karen) Coy; and his forever faithful canine companions, Peebles and Bam Bam. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

The graveside service will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bloomingburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved