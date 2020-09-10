1/
Ralph Raymond Coy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The graveside service for Ralph Raymond Coy, age 94, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Brent Coy, Daniel Coy, Jamie Coy, Kenny Coy, Kevin Coy, and Michael Jordan.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Patti Dewees. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Tom Slager, Glenn Rankin, Gib Yoho, David Frederick, Chuck Snyder, Bob Everhart, and James Thayer, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and Paul Sands and was presented to Mr. Coy's son, Gary Coy. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Coy passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bloomingburg Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved