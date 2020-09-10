The graveside service for Ralph Raymond Coy, age 94, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Brent Coy, Daniel Coy, Jamie Coy, Kenny Coy, Kevin Coy, and Michael Jordan.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Patti Dewees. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Tom Slager, Glenn Rankin, Gib Yoho, David Frederick, Chuck Snyder, Bob Everhart, and James Thayer, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the United States Army Veteran was folded by Mike Curl and Paul Sands and was presented to Mr. Coy's son, Gary Coy. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Mr. Coy passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.