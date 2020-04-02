RANDALL L. "RANDY" BEHRENDS, age 49, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:24 a.m. at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son, mother, brother, and other members of his wife's family.

Randy was born on December 24, 1970 in Morristown, Tennessee to William Bernard "Bill" Behrends and Charlotte Sue Bible Carter. On September 19, 1998, Randy married his wife Joni. Their only son Alex was born on December 8, 1999.

Randy was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and was known to be seen wearing his foam "Corn Hat" on football Saturdays. Randy also enjoyed building Lego sets and model cars. He loved his LA Rams. He was well known in town for being the "AT&T Guy" and will be dearly missed by his many customers.

Randy was preceded in death by his Granny, Zola Bible; grandparents, Bernard "Bernie" and Delores Elliot Behrends; and his aunt, Ann Bible Cutshall.

Survivors include his wife, Joni Beth Campbell Behrends; son, Alex Randall Behrends; mother, Sue Carter; father, Bill (Becky) Behrends; siblings, Jerry Fawver, Dennis (LaNelle) Fawver, Casey Behrends, Kellie (Clay) Ehler; step-brother, Hans VonNiessen; step-sister, Carin (Jeremy) Rosenthal; and his beloved in-laws. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington CH at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com