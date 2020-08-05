Randall Vernon Brown of Washington CH passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 62.

Randy was born August 13, 1957 in Washington Court House to the late James Brown and Carolyn (Roberts) Scaggs. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had several hobbies that he enjoyed over the years. He loved roller skating at the Roller Haven and would often dazzle people with his fancy footwork and speed racing. Randy enjoyed preparing and running cars in demolition derbies at several local fairs. He operated Brown's Recreation in downtown Washington CH where he became quite the pool shark, even qualifying for a tournament in Las Vegas. He enjoyed bowling and football and the occasional ice-cold beer. Randy had laid carpet and completed home repairs for many people around the area. He has also been involved in flipping several homes in the area and giving them a new life. But most publicly, Randy was known as your local Ace Handyman. He embodied the motto of "Ace is the place with the helpful hardware man. He knew the store and had all of the supplies and advice to make a project go off without a hitch. He will be missed by so many for so many different reasons.

Survivors include his wife Tina (Hakes) Brown with who he shared 32 years of marriage; children, Randalia Clay and her husband Jeremy of Greenfield and Carey Brown and his wife Tonya of Hilliard; step-children, Wayne Roberts, Tamara Lynn Pearson, Erica Vazquez and her husband Urbano and Christopher Osborne II and his wife Trina; grandchildren, Conner, Madison, Landon, Andrew, Cameron, Savannah, Cassie, Sierra, Clara, Litisha, Alisha, Brittney, Carley, Colton, McKayla and Chad; 4 great grandchildren and one soon to arrive; a sister, Jeanie Jones and her husband Danny; and step-father, Don Scaggs. He also leaves behind many extended family members and a lifetime of friends.

Due to the current Coronavirus outbreak, a private funeral service will take place of Saturday at the convenience of the family. Anyone wishing to show support to the family may email the funeral home at robertsfh@outlook.com with a message for the family and that message along with an attached balloon will be placed in our chapel to represent your outpouring of love to the family. Online condolences may also be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net.