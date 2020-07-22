RANDY DAVID SOUTHWORTH, age 63, of Washington CH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 7:05 a.m. at his home.

He was born on November 9, 1956 in Fayette County to the late Robert David Southworth and Rita Ruth Sheridan. He had attended Washington High School. Randy retired from The Kroger Company after many years of service. He and his wife attended church at The Gathering Place. Randy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and attending all activities that his grandchildren were involved in.

Survivors include his wife, Robin Kay Leisure Southworth, whom he married on July 20, 1974; children, Scott (Beth) Southworth, Bryan (Heidi) Southworth, and Jay (Sara) Southworth; grandchildren, Miranda Southworth, Cameron (Mikayla) Myers, Courtney Southworth, Collin Southworth, Kaden Brill, and Elijah Southworth; great-granddaughter, Haven Leigh Myers arriving in August; great-nephew, Caleb Pump; brother, Rick Southworth; and step-brother, Wayne (Lisa) Webb. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Paul Seaman officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home.