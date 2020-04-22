Randy E. Sears, age 69, of Washington Court House, passed unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Roswell, NM, on November 27, 1950, the son of the late Dorothy Huffman Sears and Earl (Mary) Sears, who survives in Minnesota. Randy was a 1969 Miami Trace graduate. He served in the Air National Guard and worked as a Floater Operator for Royster Clark for 33 years. Randy enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and attending car shows. Randy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Rice Sears. The two were married on March 25, 1977. Also left to cherish his memory are children: Tasha (David) Banki of Texas and James Wesley Sears of Washington CH; grandchildren: Braylon and Landon Sears, Bradleigh Justice, Nathan, Chelsea, Grace and Taylor Banki, Dryden Brown and Madeline Osborne. Randy is also survived by siblings: Debbie (Mike) Lee, Mary (Rick Cline) Williams, Scott (Janet) Sears, Piper Sears, Kelly (Eric) Nelson, and Nancy Landenburg; and special friends: Bill Sowards and Steve Green. In addition to his mother, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Sears; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Beryl Huffman, and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Bessie Sears. A private funeral service, officiate by John Laufer, will be held at Littleton Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.