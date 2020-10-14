1/
Rankin Reed Kirkpatrick
Rankin Reed Kirkpatrick, age 71, of New Holland, Ohio died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 4:08 p.m. at his home. He had been ill since March.

Rankin was born June 21, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio to Robert Wilson and Dorothy Parnell Kirtland Kirkpatrick. He was a 1967 graduate of Miami Trace High School; attended the University of Toledo and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1984.

He was a licensed embalmer and funeral director and had worked at several area funeral homes before becoming superintendent of Washington Cemetery. He retired in 2019, after 20 years of service at Washington Cemetery.

Rankin was a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church; New Holland Lodge, F. & A.M. #392; 32nd Degree Masons, Valley of Columbus; Zenobia Temple Shrine and Zenobia Drum and Bugle Corps and the Washington Shrine Club. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Ohio Embalmers Association. Rankin was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion and a life member of New Holland Post #804 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans in Washington Court House.

Rankin was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his long-time companion, the former Melissa Kay (Missy) Anschutz, whom he married July 29, 2020; two step children, Josh (Lynn) Foster-Dawson of Washington Court House and Maggie (Ricky) Wood of New Holland; three step grandchildren, Cloey and Carly Wood and Pierce Dawson; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and William Stein of Toledo; a brother, Dana Kirkpatrick of Mexico and three nieces, Amy Stein of Toledo, Julie (Phillip) Bivona and their son, Alexander, of Salt Lake City, UT and Dorothy (Matthew) DePew of Washington Court House.

The funeral will be Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Richard A. Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in Washington Court House Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
