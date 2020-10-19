The funeral for Rankin Reed Kirkpatrick, 71, of New Holland was held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Richard A. Matthews, former minister at the New Holland Church of Christ, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Nick Campbell, Danny Minshall, Bill Link, Kenny Mac and Randy Kirkpatrick, Chad Elliott and Jim "Chicken" Morrison.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U. S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Rankin's wife, Melissa "Missy" Anshutz Kirkpatrick. Members of the honor guard were Gib Yoho, Tom Payne, Bob Everhart, Phil French, Larry Cruea, Chuck Snyder and Glenn Rankin with Mike Curl serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Rankin, a licensed embalmer and funeral director and longtime superintendent at Washington Cemetery, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.