Rankin Reed Kirkpatrick
The funeral for Rankin Reed Kirkpatrick, 71, of New Holland was held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Richard A. Matthews, former minister at the New Holland Church of Christ, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Nick Campbell, Danny Minshall, Bill Link, Kenny Mac and Randy Kirkpatrick, Chad Elliott and Jim "Chicken" Morrison.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U. S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Rankin's wife, Melissa "Missy" Anshutz Kirkpatrick. Members of the honor guard were Gib Yoho, Tom Payne, Bob Everhart, Phil French, Larry Cruea, Chuck Snyder and Glenn Rankin with Mike Curl serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Rankin, a licensed embalmer and funeral director and longtime superintendent at Washington Cemetery, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home.



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral
01:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
October 18, 2020
My hero, mentor, big brother, I miss you already. Because of covid they wont let me come to New Holland from San Diego. I am also saddened I wont get to thank the great people who will be there today to say goodbye to you for me. To Missy,, please accept my condolences, hang in there. Rank will be watching over us all. Rest in peace Rank, I be seeing you soon. Tell Mom & Dad I love and miss them too.

Dana Kirkpatrick
Brother
October 15, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Kirkpatrick. Thank you for your service to Country and others.

Sherry Crose, Executive Director
Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
October 15, 2020
Missy. my heart goes out to you , No words can express my sorrow. Know how much he will be missed by so many.
Bonnie Tillett
Friend
