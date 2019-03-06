Ray Henry Jinks, 87, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 7:19 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center where he had been a patient the past week.

Ray was born August 17, 1931, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Ira Wayne and Opal Lavada Johnson Jinks. He was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

He was a retired farmer and had been a supervisor for the Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District.

Ray was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where he served as an usher; Fayette Lodge F & A.M. #107 and the 32nd Degree Masons, Valley of Columbus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, the former (Alice) Joyce Crone whom he married June 10,1955; three children, Wayne Alan Jinks, Debra Joyce and David McCoppin and Michael Ray and Heidi Jinks, all of Washington Court House; seven grandchildren, David Jinks, Kevin (Sherry) Jinks, Amy (Chris) Martinez, Stacey Jinks, Stephanie Jinks, John McCoppin and Steven (Katie) McCoppin; one great granddaughter, Kelsey Grace Martinez and a sister and brother-in-law, Luberta and Richard Wolf of Washington Court House.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation took place.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the church, officiating. A time of food and fellowship in the church's fellowship hall will follow the service.

Burial will be at a later date in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East

Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

