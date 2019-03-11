A memorial service for Ray Henry Jinks, 87, of Washington Court House, was held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the church, officiating. Jane Morse Aleshire was the organist. The Rev. Tina Fox, pastor at the church, sang "It Is Well With My Soul," to the piano accompaniment of Mrs. Aleshire. She also offered the closing prayer. John Meriweather gave a memorial tribute.

Military honors were accorded by the Fayette County Honor Guard. The flag of the U.S. Army veteran was presented to Ray's widow, Alice Joyce Crone Jinks by Mike Curl. Larry Bishop and Stephen "Zeke" Zastrow sounded Taps.

Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in the Washington Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Ray, a retired farmer and husband of Alice Joyce Crone Jinks, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Kettering Medical Center where he had been a patient the past week.