Raymond "Ray" A. Davis, 54 of Washington Courthouse, OH passed away on Thurs. Oct. 31, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital Grove City. He was born on Oct. 26, 1965 to Charles W. and Norma J. (Huffer) Davis in Circleville, OH. He was a 1984 graduate of Logan Elm and worked in sales for 16 years at NAPA Auto Parts. Ray was a 32nd degree member of Masonic Lodge and also a member of Heber Chapter of Eastern Star and loved anything to do with Trains.

Ray is preceded in death by father Charles W. Davis (Oct. 18, 2019), grandparents Bernard A. and Ida (Noble) Davis; sister Connie Pritchard.

Ray is survived daughter Izetta N. Davis of Columbus; mother Norma J. Davis; brothers John Davis, Michael (Lani) Davis, Charles (Misti) Davis; sister Ida (John) Kennedy; special friend Danielle; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thurs. Nov. 7th at Outreach Ministries, 6701 State Route 56 E. Circleville, OH 43113 with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hocking Valley Scenic Railway, P.O. Box 427, Nelsonville, OH 45764 or Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com