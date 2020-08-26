RAYMOND EARL "RAY" SMITH, age 78, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:55 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on January 13, 1942 in Franklin County to Isaac Preston and Anna Locey Smith. He was a graduate of Chesapeake High School in Chesapeake, Ohio. Ray proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He retired after thirty years of service at Mac Tools where he worked as a manufacturing engineer. Ray was lovingly known as "Ramone" by his close family and friends. He loved life and could always make people laugh. He enjoyed playing softball, being the assistant coach to Mr. Paul Brunner for the 1979 Women's Softball State Championship, taking rides, buying and selling houses, trading vehicles, attending his grandchildren's events as his health would allow, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Albert Smith, Ivan Smith, Loyd Smith, Kermit Smith, Irene Justice, Kathleen Hamby, Helen Rumer, Opal Smith, and Iva Smith; and father and mother-in-law, L. Wayne and Betty Mae Doyle Rudduck.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann Rudduck Smith, whom he married on April 28, 1979; children, Zackery Lee Smith, Cassie Leigh DeWees, and Jennifer Lyn Belcher; grandchildren, Garrett Ryan DeWees, Kyleigh Ann

DeWees, Isabella Nicole DeWees, Lillian Grace DeWees, Adeline Rose Belcher, and Noah Vincent-Dean Belcher; sister, Marjory Lawrence; brother-in-law, Eldon Justice; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeri Lyn (Tony) Sword, Tina Marie (Roger) Wilson, and Douglas Wayne (Stacy) Rudduck; and special friend, Kristi Gray. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fayette County Memorial Hospital Medical Surgical Floor, St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH, and Heartland Hospice.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

