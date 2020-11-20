1/1
Raymond Leslie Landenburg
RAYMOND LESLIE LANDENBURG, age 81, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. at Signature Healthcare of Fayette County from complications of Covid-19.

He was born on May 28, 1939 in Fayette County to the late William Virgil and Frances Crabtree Landenburg. Raymond retired from The Colonial Stair & Woodwork Co. out of Jeffersonville after thirty-eight years of service. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife, Charolette Ruth Mossbarger Landenburg, whom he married on October 30, 1961; children, Pamela (John) Robinette, Carla (Jim) Taylor, and Howard (Nancy) Landenburg; seven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lorine Newman, Shirley (Roger) Storer, Linda Newman, and David "Bill" (Mildred) Landenburg. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summers Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
