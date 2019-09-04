RAYMOND NEIL SHIRKEY, age 79, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on January 1, 1940 in Bloomingburg, Ohio to Velorus and Gladys Cox Shirkey. Neil proudly served his country in the US Army for twelve consecutive years. He retired from the Ohio National Guard after twenty-four years of service and Navistar International after thirty years of service. Neil was a long-time member at the Trinity Full Gospel Church in Sabina where he served on the Board of Trustees and was also the Sunday School Superintendent. He also had a strong passion for teaching taekwondo and owned his own gym in Washington CH for several years. Neil had also served as commander for the American Legion Post #125.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Pam Oquin; and siblings, Norman Shirkey, Gary Skirkey, and Kenny Skirkey.

Survivors include his wife, Kap Hui Kwak Shirkey, whom he married on September 6, 1969; children, Mark (Kim) Skirkey, Andy Skirkey, and Anthony "Tony" (Diana) Shirkey; grandchildren, Randall Shirkey, Christopher Shirkey, Candice Shirkey, Gabe Shirkey, Connor Shirkey, Andrea Shirkey, Ryan Shirkey, Scott Anthony Shirkey, Brealee Shirkey, and Steven Alcocre; step-grandchildren,

Shelly (Dustin) Quinlan, Dustin Robinson, and Jenna Robinson; and siblings, Sue (Gerald) Raypole, Les Shirkey, and Roger "Duke" Shirkey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephew, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Carey G. Hilterbran officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com