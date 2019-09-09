The funeral service for Raymond Neil Shirkey, age 79, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Carey G. Hilterbran officiating. Special music was offered by Jim and Betsy Brady, Carl Piatt, and the Men's Choir of the Trinity Full Gospel Church in Sabina.

Military honors were bestowed by the US Army Honor Guard of Fort Knox and the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the Honor Guard of Fayette County included; Cecil Ratliff, Mike Curl, Pat Dewees, Paul Sands, Phil French, Earl Murray, and Tom Slager, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the US Army Veteran was folded by the two gentlemen from Fork Knox and presented to Mr. Shirkey' s wife, Mrs. Kap Shirkey. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow, and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Highlawn Cemetery were Gabe Shirkey, Connor Shirkey, Dusty Robinson, Dustin Quinlan, Mark Shirkey, and Tony Shirkey.

Mr. Shirkey passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.