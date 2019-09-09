Raymond Neil Shirkey

Guest Book
  • "It's always a sad day when you lose a dear friend. Neil was..."
    - Dale Hidy
  • "My Condolences to Sue Raypole and the Shirley Family"
    - Patty Smith
  • "Kim family is lost for words. We will always remember how..."
    - Sung Kim
  • "Sorry for your lose .Neil made the World a better place."
    - TIM WISEMAN sr
  • "Neil was a amazing person. I enjoyed many a pleasant..."
    - Tammy Blair
Service Information
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-6078
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
View Map
Obituary
The funeral service for Raymond Neil Shirkey, age 79, of Washington CH, was held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Carey G. Hilterbran officiating. Special music was offered by Jim and Betsy Brady, Carl Piatt, and the Men's Choir of the Trinity Full Gospel Church in Sabina.

Military honors were bestowed by the US Army Honor Guard of Fort Knox and the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the Honor Guard of Fayette County included; Cecil Ratliff, Mike Curl, Pat Dewees, Paul Sands, Phil French, Earl Murray, and Tom Slager, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the US Army Veteran was folded by the two gentlemen from Fork Knox and presented to Mr. Shirkey' s wife, Mrs. Kap Shirkey. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow, and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the Highlawn Cemetery were Gabe Shirkey, Connor Shirkey, Dusty Robinson, Dustin Quinlan, Mark Shirkey, and Tony Shirkey.

Mr. Shirkey passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.
Published in Record Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
bullet World War II
