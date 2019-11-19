Raymond Robert (Bob) Bishop, 89, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, November 18, 2019, at 9:40 p.m. at Court House Manor Assisted Living where he had been residing since November 5.

Bob was born August 25, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond Carl and Margaret Mary Levy Bishop. He was a 1948 graduate of Wayne High School in Good Hope and was a lifelong resident of this community.

He was a retired farmer and had also worked at Chappell Door Co., Inc. in Washington Court House.

Bob was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church; was a member, past president and zone chairman of the Good Hope Lions Club and was the recipient of the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He had formerly been scout master of Boy Scout Troop #157 in New Holland and also served as a district coordinator for the Boy Scouts of America. He had served several years on the Fayette County Board of Health.

On September 12, 1956, he married the former Eleanor Margaret Clay. She preceded him in death on December 2, 1997. He was also preceded by a son, Thomas R. Bishop on September 22, 2014; an infant brother, James Bishop, and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Hark Casner.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ted T. and Lori Bishop of Waynesville and a daughter-in-law, Rayma Bishop of Columbus.

The funeral will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229.

