The funeral for Raymond Robert (Bob) Bishop, 89, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Lori Bishop gave a tribute in memory of her father-in-law. Neil Rowland gave childhood remembrances and other family members and friends offered tributes.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Daniel Sparks, Justin Hanes, Keenan Shumaker and Jordan Leigh.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The flag, which draped the casket of the U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Bob's son, Ted T. Bishop. Members of the honor guard were Chuck Snyder, Dave Frederick, Glenn Rankin, Sheldon Litton, Larry Cruea, Earl Murray and Tom Slager with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Bob, a retired farmer and widower of Eleanor Clay Bishop, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Court House Manor Assisted Living.