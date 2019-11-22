Raymond Robert Bishop

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Robert Bishop.
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Washington Court House, OH
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Washington Court House, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral for Raymond Robert (Bob) Bishop, 89, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Brian Dunham, pastor at the New Holland United Methodist Church, officiating. Lori Bishop gave a tribute in memory of her father-in-law. Neil Rowland gave childhood remembrances and other family members and friends offered tributes.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Daniel Sparks, Justin Hanes, Keenan Shumaker and Jordan Leigh.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The flag, which draped the casket of the U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Bob's son, Ted T. Bishop. Members of the honor guard were Chuck Snyder, Dave Frederick, Glenn Rankin, Sheldon Litton, Larry Cruea, Earl Murray and Tom Slager with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Bob, a retired farmer and widower of Eleanor Clay Bishop, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Court House Manor Assisted Living.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.