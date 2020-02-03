Rebecca Sue Seidel, 67, of Columbus, Ohio formerly of Washington Court House, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. at Court House Manor Assisted Living where she had been residing since January 22, 2020.

Sue was born February 14, 1952, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Herbert and Alma Jane Carman Mossbarger. She was a 1970 graduate of Miami Trace High School and lived most of her life in Columbus.

After 48 years, she retired in December 2019, from Kenneth's Hair Salon and Day Spa where she was a beautician.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Cecil Cutlip; a brother, Wesley Dean Mossbarger and two sisters, Nancy Moberly and Donna Moorman-Mikesell.

Sue is survived by a half-sister, Cristy Tarbutton and her husband, Tom, of Washington Court House; two step-sisters, Patricia Arrow of Rhode Island and Barbara Cutlip of Sedalia and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

