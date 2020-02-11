RENA KATHERINE BROWN, age 82, of Bloomingburg, passed away from this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH.

She was born on March 20, 1937 in Greenfield, Ohio to Harley and Bertha Marie Thompson Beechler. She was a 1955 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School. Rena retired from the Fayette County Municipal Court where she worked as a clerk for many years. She had been attending the Greenfield Church of Christ. Rena was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandma. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and being with her family.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Orlan Brown, whom she married on March 30, 1957; and sister, Margaret Harris.

Survivors include her children, Kurt Brown, Melinda Bramel, Ronald Brown Jr., Dorinda Oates, and Brent Brown; grandchildren, Ashlee Jamison, Jerika Hodson, Treg Brown, Jeremy Brown, Cheryl Bramel, Arron Brown, Nathan Brown, and Alycia Brown; and great-grandchildren, Emma Jamison, Hudson Jamison, and Hidy Brown. Also surviving are cousins and a host of friends.

The graveside committal service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomingburg Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.