A graveside service for Richard B. (Rick) Stinson, 73, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of New Holland and Washington Court House, was held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with Kevin Gehres officiating.

Pallbearers were Keith and Kevin Hehres, Adam Hennessy and J. J. Mellett. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. David Frederick gave comments and offered a prayer. The flag, which draped the casket of the Air Force veteran, was folded by Paul Sands and Mike Curl and was presented to Rick's granddaughter, Addison Gehres. Members of the honor guard were Glenn Rankin, Gib Yoho, James Thayer, Tom Slager, Phil French, Cecil Ratliff and Jerrod Mitchell with Bill Foody serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Rick, former president of Fayette Fire and Safety and widower of Cinda Kelly Stinson, died February 11, 2019, at Tidwell Hospice House in Bradenton, FL.

A celebration of life service will be held in mid-March in Florida.