Richard Dale Barton, 79, of Bloomingburg, Ohio died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2:46 p.m. at his home. He had been ill since August.

Dick was born September 12, 1940, in Bloomingburg, Ohio to Arthur Oliver and Mertie Irene Millirons Barton. His lived most of his life in the Bloomingburg community.

He was a retired farm equipment repairman. He had also been the Paint Township Fiscal Officer for the past 28 years.

Dick was a member of Washington Lodge #129 of the Fraternal Order of Elks and a member and past master of Bloomingburg Lodge #449, F. & A.M.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Janice Marie Owens on June 6, 1993; his parents; three brothers, Dean, V. Leroy and Benny Barton and three sisters, Donna Bajai, Betty Jones and Nancy Lewis.

Dick is survived by his wife, the former Kathy Leah Childress; three children, Rick Barton and his wife, Traci and Rob Barton and his wife, Cathy, all of Washington Court House and Tammy Barton of Bloomingburg; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Ginger Ernst of Grosse Pointe, MI; six grandchildren, Jade (Dan) Ausdenmoore, Kylie Barton, Jessica Little, R.G. Barton, Josh Little and Brady Barton; two step grandsons, Blake Ernst and Nick Concilla; a great grandson, Will Ausdenmoore; two brothers, Arthur O. (Joe) and Patty Barton of Washington Court House and Ronald (Jack) and Mary Barton of Port Charlotte, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Masonic service and an Elks service, immediately followed by the funeral, will begin Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church, 175 Halliday Way, Washington Court House, with Todd Maurer, involvement minister at South Side Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bloomingburg Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends for a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Elks Lodge following the burial.

Friends may call at the church Monday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Cerebral Palsy Treatment Centers, c/o Elks Lodge #129, 277 South Main Street, or Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com