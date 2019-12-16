Richard Dale Barton

Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Crossroads Christian Church
175 Halliday Way
Washington Court House, OH
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Crossroads Christian Church
175 Halliday Way
Washington Court House, OH
View Map
Obituary
The funeral for Richard Dale "Dick" Barton, 79, of Bloomingburg, Ohio was held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church with Todd Maurer, involvement minister at South Side Church of Christ, officiating. A Masonic service and Elk's service immediately preceded the funeral.

Pallbearers for the burial in Bloomingburg Cemetery were Jessica and Josh Little, R. G., Brady and Jarrod Barton and Blake Ernst.

Dick, the Paint Township Fiscal Officer and a retired farm machinery repairman and husband of Kathy Childress Barton, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. He had been ill since August.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
