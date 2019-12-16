The funeral for Richard Dale "Dick" Barton, 79, of Bloomingburg, Ohio was held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Christian Church with Todd Maurer, involvement minister at South Side Church of Christ, officiating. A Masonic service and Elk's service immediately preceded the funeral.

Pallbearers for the burial in Bloomingburg Cemetery were Jessica and Josh Little, R. G., Brady and Jarrod Barton and Blake Ernst.

Dick, the Paint Township Fiscal Officer and a retired farm machinery repairman and husband of Kathy Childress Barton, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. He had been ill since August.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.