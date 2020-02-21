Richard Dean Ferdinandsen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Dean Ferdinandsen.
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARD DEAN FERDINANDSEN, age 72, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a brave and courageous battle with kidney cancer.

He was born on November 12, 1947 in Champaign County, Illinois to Charles and Christine Davis Ferdinandsen. He was a 1968 graduate of Theodore High School in Theodore, Alabama. Richard proudly served his country in the US Navy Seabees during the Vietnam Era; he was exposed to Agent Orange, Asbestos, and TCE during that time. Richard retired in 2015 from Hartley Oil where he had worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, mowing his lawn, watching NASCAR, traveling back to Alabama, and being with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Maag II; and siblings, Arthur Ferdinandsen, and Linda Ferdinandsen McCoy.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Lori Ann Graham Ferdinandsen, whom he married on August 16, 1992; children, Ashley Knisley, and Megan Ferdinandsen; grandchildren, Skylar Maag and his fiancé, Alexis McCall, Ethan Maag and his girlfriend, Lauren Gephart, Lane Knisley, Cole Knisley, and Garrett Dolphin; one great-grandchild arriving in August; brother, Charles (Ann) Ferdinandsen; and special friends, Matt Hartley, Lou Cohagen, Maggie Overstake,

Jean Lovely, Rita and Bill Canup, and Terry Faulkner. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Tom Butcher officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfunearlhome.com
Published in Record Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.