RICHARD DEAN FERDINANDSEN, age 72, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a brave and courageous battle with kidney cancer.

He was born on November 12, 1947 in Champaign County, Illinois to Charles and Christine Davis Ferdinandsen. He was a 1968 graduate of Theodore High School in Theodore, Alabama. Richard proudly served his country in the US Navy Seabees during the Vietnam Era; he was exposed to Agent Orange, Asbestos, and TCE during that time. Richard retired in 2015 from Hartley Oil where he had worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, mowing his lawn, watching NASCAR, traveling back to Alabama, and being with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Maag II; and siblings, Arthur Ferdinandsen, and Linda Ferdinandsen McCoy.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Lori Ann Graham Ferdinandsen, whom he married on August 16, 1992; children, Ashley Knisley, and Megan Ferdinandsen; grandchildren, Skylar Maag and his fiancé, Alexis McCall, Ethan Maag and his girlfriend, Lauren Gephart, Lane Knisley, Cole Knisley, and Garrett Dolphin; one great-grandchild arriving in August; brother, Charles (Ann) Ferdinandsen; and special friends, Matt Hartley, Lou Cohagen, Maggie Overstake,

Jean Lovely, Rita and Bill Canup, and Terry Faulkner. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Tom Butcher officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfunearlhome.com