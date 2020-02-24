The funeral service for Richard Dean Ferdinandsen, age 72, of Washington CH, was held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Butcher and Barb Bunch officiating.

Military honors were bestowed by The Ohio Patriot Guard Riders and the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Tom Payne, Cecil Ratliff, David Frederick, Phil French, Tom Slager, Pat Dewees, James Thayer, and Glenn Rankin, with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the US Navy Seabees Veteran was folded by Mike Curl, and Paul Sands and was presented to Mr. Ferdinandsen's wife, Lori A. Graham Ferdinandsen. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow.

Pallbearers for burial at the Washington Cemetery were Skylar Maag, Ethan Maag, Rickey Maag, Lane Knisley, Cole Knisley, Garrett Dolphin, Matt Hartley, and Rusty Alspaugh

Mr. Ferdinandsen passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.