1/
Richard E. Tracey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard E. "Dick" Tracey of Solvang, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born and raised in Washington Court House, Ohio the son of the late Byron and Maxine Tracey.

Dick was a proud member of the first graduating class of the United State Air Force Academy in 1959. He flew over 125 F-105 missions in Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for providing air cover fire during a successful rescue mission of a downed pilot. His 22-year career as a military officer included posts as an instructor pilot, an acceptance test pilot and development on the Minuteman missile program. He earned his master's degree in reliability engineering. Following his retirement as a Lt. Colonel, he was corporate director of quality operations at Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles.

He spent his later years exploring his many hobbies: singing in his church choir, growing roses, traveling around the world and to all 50 states, RV rallies, model trains, astronomy and adding to his eagle collection. He was dedicated to daily Bible study and an avid reader of everything from religious texts to scientific journals. He challenged everyone he met to do better and become a leader.

He was preceded in death recently of his wife of almost 20 years, Marlyss Lee Tracey.

Dick is survived by his first wife, Sandy; children, Jeff (Julie) Tracey, Mark Tracey and Toni (Paul) Callahan; a step daughter, Debbie Grant; grandchildren; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

He was interred at his beloved USAFA in Colorado Springs, earning full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please support veterans at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved