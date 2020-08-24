Richard E. "Dick" Tracey of Solvang, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born and raised in Washington Court House, Ohio the son of the late Byron and Maxine Tracey.

Dick was a proud member of the first graduating class of the United State Air Force Academy in 1959. He flew over 125 F-105 missions in Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for providing air cover fire during a successful rescue mission of a downed pilot. His 22-year career as a military officer included posts as an instructor pilot, an acceptance test pilot and development on the Minuteman missile program. He earned his master's degree in reliability engineering. Following his retirement as a Lt. Colonel, he was corporate director of quality operations at Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles.

He spent his later years exploring his many hobbies: singing in his church choir, growing roses, traveling around the world and to all 50 states, RV rallies, model trains, astronomy and adding to his eagle collection. He was dedicated to daily Bible study and an avid reader of everything from religious texts to scientific journals. He challenged everyone he met to do better and become a leader.

He was preceded in death recently of his wife of almost 20 years, Marlyss Lee Tracey.

Dick is survived by his first wife, Sandy; children, Jeff (Julie) Tracey, Mark Tracey and Toni (Paul) Callahan; a step daughter, Debbie Grant; grandchildren; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

He was interred at his beloved USAFA in Colorado Springs, earning full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please support veterans at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.