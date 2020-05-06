On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 6:19pm, Richard Edwin Cughan went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born to William and Bertha Cughan in Constantia, New York, and spending his early years in Fulton, New York, Richard went on to attend Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, New York. There Richard pursued God's calling on his life to be a pastor, eventually graduating with a five year Bachelor of Theology degree. While there, Richard met Joyce Ann Ward whom he married on June 14, 1958. Together Richard and Joyce made investments of eternal value during their sixty-one years of married life, one of which was their family. To his four children, James Cughan, Becky Lucas, Debbie Konzelman, and Sarah Haldeman, as well as their families, including 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Richard was a selfless and loving father and grandfather. Whether it was building a dollhouse for granddaughters, camping with his grandsons, playing basketball with his son, painting his car purple for his girls, showing his children the proper way to put tinsel on a Christmas tree, cheering his kids on in their marching band competitions, building a train table for his grandsons, or reading the Word of God with his family at the dinner table, Richard was a man who faithfully showed the love of Christ to his family. Richard also invested himself in a life of service to the Lord Jesus Christ and His Church, leading many to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ and discipling others in their walk with the Lord. His first place of ministry was Chelsea Heights Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey from 1959-1967, followed by 24 years of pastoring in Portville, New York from 1967-1991. In 1991, Maple Avenue Baptist Church in Elmira, New York, called Richard to be their pastor. There he pastored for 10 years, finally retiring from pastoral ministry in 2001. Alongside the many years of pastoring, Richard also faithfully served on the board of the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism. It was his passion to see the Gospel of Jesus Christ taken to every corner of the world. Moving to Washington Courthouse, Ohio in 2001, Richard continued to serve and work at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio until he retired in 2014. Though retired from pastoral ministry, Richard ministered as a member of Grace Community Church, where he served as Chairman of the Missions' Committee, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Awana leader. Over the course of the years behind the pulpit, one could often count on Richard leading his congregations in the singing of his favorite song: Because He Lives. It is in the truth of this song that Richard's hope has been realized. And then one day, I'll cross the river I'll fight life's final war with pain And then, as death gives way to victory I'll see the lights of glory and I'll know He reigns. Because He lives I can face tomorrow Because He lives all fear is gone Because I know He holds the future And life is worth the living just because He lives. The celebration of Richard's life will be held for the family at 1:00 on Friday, May 8, at Grace Community Church. Extended family and friends can join the celebration via Facebook LIVE at www.facebook.com/gracecommunitywch.
Published in Record Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.