Richard "Dick" Wilt 84, of Washington C.H. passed away on Sunday morning May 26, 2019 at his home in Dogtown with members of his family at his side. He was born in Fayette County on November 28, 1934 to the late Willie and Carol "Minnie" Sanderson Wilt.

In addition to his parents Dick is preceded in death by his, brothers Chester Wilt, Ralph Wilt, Grant Wilt, Carl Wilt, Bill Wilt, Marlyn Wilt, John Wilt, and an infant brother, sisters Fern Wilt Hollingsworth and Jane Wilt, grandson J.P. Robinson.

Dick is survived by his wife Margaret Berry Wilt, sons Richard Wilt of Frankfort, Rusty (Brittany) Wilt of Jeffersonville, Corey Wilt of Washington C.H., John(Jessica) Welsh of Washington C.H., Jeff Welsh of Washington C.H, daughters Brenda(John) Robinson of Frankfort, Kimberly(Chuck) Engel of Frankfort, Regina (Allen) Hobbs of Portsmouth, Joanna (Robert) Gordon of Washington C.H., brothers Robert (Sandra) Wilt of Enon Ohio, Malcolm Wilt of Livermore CA., Ronald (Sandra) Wilt of Wilmington, sister Wanda "Muggs" Wilt of Brockport., 21 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, numerus nieces and nephews.

Dick was a starter on the 1952 undefeated Blue lions football team and was very active on several of the semi pro baseball teams in the area he was especially noted for his long ball abilities.

In 1955 he was drafted onto the Army where he became a military policeman serving both stateside and in Germany. He then worked as a police officer for the Wilmington City police Department, before returning to Milledgeville Octa area to take over the family farm. In later years he and his boys did odd jobs such as roofing, painting and carpentry throughout the county.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H., with Tom Payton officiating. Burial will be at Milledgeville Plymouth Cemetery. Friends and family call at the funeral home on Friday May 31, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Parkinson's or Lewy Body Dementia Association.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Washington C.H., Ohio

