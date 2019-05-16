Richard Lee Schumacher, age 76, of South Salem, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home.

He was born July 10, 1942 in Ross County, Ohio, the son of Robert Martin and Mary Catherine (Nixon) Schumacher.

He was a 1961 graduate of Buckskin Valley High School. A farmer most of his life and retired from Greenfield Research.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Russell) Schumacher whom he married on August 5, 1962, one son, Richard Lee Schumacher, Jr. of South Salem; three daughters, Cheri Lynette (Vinny) Knedler of Hamilton, Teresa Kay (Jeff) Clemmons of Shallotte, N.C., Kelli Jo (Michael "Bo") Howard of Greenfield; fourteen grandchildren, Amanda (Vince) Humphrey, J.R. (Jill) Knedler, Matthew (Candace) Knedler, Heather (Adam) Fithen, Vinny Jr (Melissa) Deufemia, April (Alex) Curry, Rocco (Amy) Deufemia, Jessica Dean, Michael J. Howard II, Lauren (Colton) Howard, Kimberly (Zach) Taylor, Megan (Chad) Haines, Madison Schumacher, Jennifer Schumacher; twenty-three great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Earl (Sue) Schumacher of St. Mary's; one sister, Winifred Joan (Donald) Seitz of Leesburg; several nieces, nephews and a loving faithful dog companion, Sadie.

He was preceded in death by aunts, uncles, cousins, a longtime friend and neighbor Kathleen (Orville) Moomaw and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Phillip Malone and Pastor Jeff Barnhart officiating and burial to follow in the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sunday, May 19 at the Fruitdale United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fruitdale United Methodist Church, 11223 St Rt 41 South, Greenfield, OH 45123.

