Richard Howard Lloyd, 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2:30 a.m. at Court House Manor Assisted Living where he had been residing the past four months.

Mr. Lloyd was born August 15, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio to Howard Huey and Louise Fletcher Lloyd. He was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School and lived most of his life in this community.

Before his retirement, he was a forklift operator and warehouse worker for Odd Lots.

Mr. Lloyd was formerly a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows and enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter and son-in-law, Tereasa Lynn and Carl Moore.

Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife, the former Margaret Ann Lemons whom he married December 31, 1951; three children, Richard Joseph Lloyd and his wife, Sandra, of Radcliff, KY; Sheila Lloyd and her companion, Laura Halloran, of Washington Court House and Julie Cox of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren, Sheena (Christopher Lucas) Huseby, Felicia (Shean Bunch) Cox, Brittany (Keith Smith) Cox and Bethany (Joseph Self) Benson; 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Jackson, pastor at the Bible Baptist Temple, officiating.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Monday from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com