A graveside service for Richard Howard Lloyd, 85, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12 Noon in the Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Jackson, pastor at the Baptist Bible Temple, officiating.

Pallbearers were Chris Lucas, Shean Bunch, J.D. Self and Keith Smith. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Mr. Lloyd, a retired forklift operator and husband of the former Margaret Ann Lemons, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Court House Manor Assisted Living where he had been residing the past four months.