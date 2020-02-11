RICHARD LONNIE LITTLE, age 74, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 4:22 p.m. after battling a brave and valiant fight against cancer.

He was born on May 20, 1945 in Clark County, Ohio to Lonnie and Esther Jenkins Little. He had attended Bloomingburg High School. Richard retired from the Colonial Stair Company in Jeffersonville, Ohio; he had also worked as a Correction Officer at the Pickaway Correctional Institution. Richard had been attending church at The Gathering Place; he was passionate about his faith and his church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pam J. McMorrow Little, whom he married on June 1, 1999; grandchildren, Alexander Crawford, and Kehte Little; and siblings, Steve Little, Jack Little, Kenny Little, Tommy Little, and an infant sister.

Survivors include his children, Dawn Crawford and her special friend, Daniel Nestick, Richard (Sonya) Little, and April Hines; step-children, Nicholas (Joyce) Southward, and Wendy (Robin) Southward; grandchildren, Sierra Crawford, Courtney (Phil) Metias, Cameron (Charlotte) Hines, Caleb Hines, and Kassidy Hines; great-grandchildren, Aliyah Paul, Olivia Metias, and Quinn Metias; siblings, Charles (Sharon) Little, Mike Little, Danny (Janet) Little, Jerry (Vicki)

Little, Nancy Tackett, and Wanda (David) Little; the mother of his children, Connie Cassell; and his special friend, Carmel Martin.

Memorial donations are suggested to The Gathering Place, 240 Courthouse Pkwy, Washington CH, OH 43160.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place Church with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday evening from 4-8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfunearlhome.com