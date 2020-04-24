Richard Max Warner, 69, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at 12:31 a.m. at the Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center where he had been a patient two weeks.

Richard was born September 8, 1950, in Washington Court House to Ray D. and Maxine Wilt Warner. He was a 1968 graduate of Miami Trace High School and a veteran of the Ohio Air National Guard. He was a lifelong resident of this community.

Before his retirement, he worked in manufacturing for Mac Tools and Stanley Tools.

Richard enjoyed 4-H, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2008.

Richard is survived by his wife, the former Gayle Lynn Harris; a son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Stephanie Warner and three grandchildren, Maxin, Beckett and Charley Warner, all of Washington Court House; his mother, Maxine Warner of Washington Court House and three siblings and their spouses, Rebecca and Al Adams of Lebanon, OH, Ron and Brenda Warner of Washington Court House and Roma and Joe Beverly of Jeffersonville, IN. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with the Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Fayette County 4-H, 1415 U.S. Route 22-SW, Suite 100, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

