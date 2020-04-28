Richard Max Warner (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Richard's passing. Although I hadn't..."
    - Mike Montgomery
  • "Just learned the passing of Richard. My heartfelt..."
    - Dana Kirkpatrick Ensenada, Baja CA
  • "Sorry for your loss. Ron Wilt, Wilmington"
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

A private graveside service for Richard Max Warner, 69, of New Holland was held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Pallbearers were Nathan, Maxin and Ron Warner, Brad Adams and Allen Fultz. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Richard, a retired Mac Tool employee and husband of Gayle Harris Warner, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center.
Published in Record Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.