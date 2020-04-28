A private graveside service for Richard Max Warner, 69, of New Holland was held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Pallbearers were Nathan, Maxin and Ron Warner, Brad Adams and Allen Fultz. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Richard, a retired Mac Tool employee and husband of Gayle Harris Warner, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center.