Rita Darlene Robinson

Service Information
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH
43123
(614)-875-6333
Rita Darlene Robinson, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital with her daughter and sister by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Wayne E. Robinson and Carolyn Jean (Yarger) Stillings. Rita is survived by her daughter; Melanie (Wes) Wyatt, grandsons; Weston and Landon, siblings; Rick Yarger, Julie (Bill) Tewksbury, Tim Robinson, friend; John Husk of Radcliff, KY, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rita enjoyed working outside in her flower gardens and watching over her fish pond, she also enjoyed her hummingbird feeders at all of the windows, she also enjoyed cooking and making her special fried potatoes, but most of all her true love was spending time with her family and the apples of her eyes, Weston and Landon. Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital 460 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, OH 43210. ARRANGEMENTS by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL.
Published in Record Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
