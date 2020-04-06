Robert A. Heiny, M.D., 90, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 10:35 a.m. with his loving wife of 68 years by his side. He had been a resident at Court House Manor Assisted Living since August.

Dr. Heiny was born April 20, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio to Ernest and Martha Manring Heiny.

He was a 1947 graduate of Hamilton Township High School in Columbus where he played on the 1947 state championship baseball team. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University in 1951, and played on The Ohio State University baseball team during the 1947-50 seasons. He was a member and past president of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 1955 from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and was a member of Phi Chi medical fraternity.

Dr. Heiny served from 1956-1958 in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and following his discharge as a captain, he moved to Washington Court House where he began his family medical practice with Dr. Ralph Gebhart in 1958. He continued his medical practice in Washington Court House until his retirement in 1994. He served as Fayette County Deputy Coroner from 1959-1994.

He was a member and former elder of the First Presbyterian Church; a member of the American, Ohio and Fayette County Medical Associations; was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Washington Court House and had served as president of the Fayette Board of DD, Fayette County Board of Health and the Fayette County Heart Association. In 2011 he was inducted into the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Dr. Heiny is survived by his wife, the former (Ruth) Joy Adams whom he married September 9, 1951; four children, Robyn Heiny Frazier of Roanoke, VA, , Jill Cipra and her husband, Dr. Dale Cipra, of Overland Park, KS, Mark Heiny and his wife, Jenni, of Washington Court House, and Lynn Queen and her husband, Scott, of Washington Court House; seven grandchildren, Becca Frazier, Bethany Frazier (Christopher) Mitchell, Eric Cipra, Emily Cipra, Kirstin Heiny (Matt) West, Erin Heiny and Robert Heiny; five great grandchildren, Elias West, Azariah, Fairlight, Gabriel and Adrian Mitchell and a sister, Mollie Shaeffer of Groveport, Ohio.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church when conditions permit.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Robert A. Heiny Memorial Scholarship Fund, 211 S. Fayette Street, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

