Robert Alan Qualls, age 50, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 30, 2019.

Robert was born February 10, 1969 to Beverly Crosswhite Qualls. He was a graduate of Washington Senior High. He was a lifetime member of the First Church of God and served there as a custodian. The love Robert held for his nieces and nephews was immeasurable.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael T. Qualls and his loving grandparents, Herbert and Pauline Crosswhite and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Along with his mother, Robert is survived by brothers, Steven Qualls and A. Dwayne Qualls, both of Columbus; sister, Chiquita (Tony) Nash of WCH, nephew, Michael Nash, nieces, MiCayla Nash (Quantez Claybrooks) and MicKenna Nash; uncles, Herbie (Anita) Crosswhite, Earl (Toyia) Crosswhite, William (Rita) Crosswhite and Fulton (Bertha) Terry; and aunts, Anetta (Norman) Crosswhite and Alberta (Juan E) Steward. Also surviving are 2 great nephews Memphis and Mykhal Claybrooks and many friends.

A funeral service is planned at 1pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the First Church of God, 610 Harrison Street, Washington CH with Pastor Emeritus Jerri Bomgardner and Pastor Patrick Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 11am until the time of service. Roberts Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Church of God, c/o Youth Group Fund, 610 Harrison Street, Washington C.H., OH 43160.

