Robert Clark Conaway, 86, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, November 2, 2020, at 4:23 p.m. at his home. He had been in failing health.

Bob was born April 10, 1934, in Bloomingburg, Ohio to Clarence E. and Zelma Mae Donahue Conaway, Sr.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. After serving 28 years, he retired in 1979, as a senior master sergeant. He then worked 24 years for the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, retiring as a supervisor.

Bob was a member of Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion.

He married the former Ilean Ann Boudrieau on February 15, 1958. She preceded him in death on September 20, 2009. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Orville, Alfred, Clarence and Bill Conaway and four sisters, Ruby Kingery, Jean Mendenhall, Franke Souther and Opal Anderson.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, CMSGT Robert E. and SMSGT Mandi Conaway of Floresville, TX; a daughter, Robin Forrest of Washington Court House; three grandchildren, Robert E. Conaway, Jr. and his wife, Rachel, of Huber Heights, OH, Dillon Conaway of Floresville, and Robert Forrest and his friend, Karina Urias, of New Port Richey, FL; two great grandchildren, Avalynn Forrest and Konrad Conaway; a brother, Stanley Conaway and his wife, Peggy, of Mt. Sterling; a sister, Wanda Taylor of Washington Court House, a former daughter-in-law, Denice Conaway, of Trotwood and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Colman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the family requests that all guests wear a mask or face covering.

