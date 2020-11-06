The funeral for Robert Clark Conaway, 86, of Washington Court House was held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, officiating. Several tributes were offered by family members and friends.

Pallbearers for the burial in St. Colman Catholic Cemetery were Robert E. Conaway, Robert E. Conaway, Jr., Robert Forrest, Jr., Dillon Conaway, Rory Souther and Craig Knisley.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Bob's son, SMSGT Robert E. Conaway, U.S. Air Force, Ret. Members of the honor guard were Glenn Rankin, Cecil Ratliff, James Thayer, Gib Yoho, Tom Payne, Tom Slager and Larry Cruea with Mike Curl serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Bob, a retired U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant and widower of Ilean Boudrieau Conaway, died Monday, November 2, 2002, at his home.