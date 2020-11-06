1/
Robert Clark Conaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Robert Clark Conaway, 86, of Washington Court House was held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Rev. Father Cyrus Haddad, pastor at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, officiating. Several tributes were offered by family members and friends.

Pallbearers for the burial in St. Colman Catholic Cemetery were Robert E. Conaway, Robert E. Conaway, Jr., Robert Forrest, Jr., Dillon Conaway, Rory Souther and Craig Knisley.

Complete military honors were bestowed by the Fayette County Honor Guard. Condolences and prayer were offered by Eddie Fisher. The flag, which draped the casket of the U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Bob's son, SMSGT Robert E. Conaway, U.S. Air Force, Ret. Members of the honor guard were Glenn Rankin, Cecil Ratliff, James Thayer, Gib Yoho, Tom Payne, Tom Slager and Larry Cruea with Mike Curl serving as commander. Stephen Zastrow and Larry Bishop sounded Taps.

Bob, a retired U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant and widower of Ilean Boudrieau Conaway, died Monday, November 2, 2002, at his home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Burial
St. Colman Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved