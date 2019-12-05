ROBERT E. FREE, age 81, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12:50 a.m. at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on October 9, 1938 in Ross County, Ohio to Marvin and Nannie (Clagg) Free. He was a 1957 Madison South High School graduate. He worked for 30 plus years at Marting Manufacturing Company, Advanced Auto Parts and retired from Bumpus Trucking. Robert loved doing small engine repairs and riding on his four-wheeler, but most of all enjoyed being with his family. Robert married his childhood sweetheart N. Marilyn Vaughn, whom he married on March 1, 1958. They were married for 54 years until her passing on August 31, 2012.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers - Wendell Free and John Lytle.

Survivors include his children Nancy J. (Brian) Breedlove of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Robert E. (Karri) Free of South Salem, Ohio. Bob took great pride in and love for his five grandchildren; Justin L. Free (Zach), Slater C. Free, Sarah E. Free, Brock E. Free and Rhett E. Free. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Luane Free of Michigan, Jacquie Lytle of Springfield, Ohio, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Bob's family wishes to thank friends and family for their love and support. Bob often expressed his gratitude and shared how blessed he felt by the people in his life.

