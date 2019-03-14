Obituary Print Robert E. Gerdeman | Visit Guest Book

Robert E. Gerdeman, 1948-2019, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2019. Bob was born December 14, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to Elmer and Ida Mae Gerdeman. He graduated from Reynoldsburg High School, June 6, 1967 with honors. Bob was a Geology Major and received his Bachelor of Science from Capital University, May 13, 1971. He excelled in science, math, football and track and field. He was a member of the Kappa Iota Lambda Fraternity and participated in the program, In the Know on WBNS-TV. Robert met his wife Beverly in Mountain Pine, Arkansas and they were married on December 28, 1974. Bob coached football, track and field in Hot Springs, AR, Circleville, OH and Washington Court House, OH for many years. He taught Earth Science and coached Olympics of the Mind teams. Dad was very loyal and stayed close to his Reynoldsburg and Capital classmates. He enjoyed nurturing local and international friendships. He was curious about other cultures and had friends in Australia, Germany and England. Bob enjoyed traveling, reading, loved history, sports stats, museums, maps, finding deals, bad "dad-jokes" and never knew a stranger. He recently traveled to Spain and Germany and bragged he had traveled to all 50 US states. Dad was a hard worker at YUSA, was affectionately referred to as "Mr. Wordeman " by his coworkers and was proud of his on-time performance. He is remembered by all who met him and will be deeply missed by the people who loved him. Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly, Anacortes, WA ; his daughters, Analise Gerdeman, (David),Harveysburg, Ohio, Erika Deweese (Bradley), Anchorage, AK, Mauria Gerdeman, (Connor), Anchorage, AK, Diedre Willbanks, (Anthony) Ft. Hood, TX; five grandchildren, Jacob Hall, Los Angeles, CA, Brayden and Tyler Deweese, Fairbanks, AK, Jaxson and Roan Willbanks, Ft. Hood, TX; two sisters, Karen Dudley, St. Paul, MN and Judith Gerdeman, Columbus, OH and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins all over the country. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Gerdeman, mother, Ida Mae Murray and brother, Don Gerdeman. A celebration of life was held March 8, 2019 at the farmhouse in Ohio where Subway was catered in honor of dad's favorite sandwich. Bob will continue his adventures with his wife and children as they return to memorable sites in his lifetime. Arrangements were cared for by Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling, OH.

Published in Record Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

