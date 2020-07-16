ROBERT EARL "BOB" MASSIE, age 63, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5:55 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on July 22, 1956 in Fayette County to Kenneth Earl and Carol Lee Scott Massie. He had attended Miami Trace School. Bob had worked in maintenance at Laurel Oaks in Wilmington and was last employed by the City of Washington where he worked as Custodial Supervisor. Bob attended Grace Community Church. He enjoyed joking around and making people laugh, riding his scooter, fishing, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, John "Blue" Queen.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Jane Ann Myers Massie, whom he married on July 3, 1980; children, Monica Faye Pettit Massie and her significant other, Ray Delarwelle, Matthew Aaron (Julie) Massie, and Kenneth Earl (Mindy) Massie; grandchildren, Renee Shull, Courtney Curnutte, Jeremiah Delarwelle, Shyann Delarwelle, Hunter Massie, Noah Massie, and Gracie Massie; great-granddaughters, Addiyson Shull, and Roselyn Clay; siblings, Dorothy (Rodney) Whiteside, Jim Massie, Mary Jane Queen, and Ollie Massie and his significant other, Tammy Pack; and aunt, Marie Wisecup. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Summers Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.