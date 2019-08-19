Robert Earl Wagner, age 84, of New Martinsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Washington C.H.

He was born April 1, 1935, in Ross County, the son of Ransom and Pauline (Crusie) Wagner.

Robert enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He was employed at the former U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield for 39 years till closing of plant. He worked 6 years at Crestar Foods in Washington C.H. till retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Centerfield Friends Church.

He is survived by his wife Helen Hamilton Wagner of 58 years of marriage on July 1, 1961; two daughters, Marilyn (Eric) Johnson of Buena Vista, Lisa Wagner of New Martinsburg; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Holly, Heidi, and Sethaniah Johnson; brother, Dean Wagner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Richard; sister, Mary Ellen Surber; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 22, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial to follow at the White Oak Grove Cemetery, Buena Vista.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Centerfield Friends Church c/o 29 Greenfield-Sabina Rd, Greenfield, OH 45123

