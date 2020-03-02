Robert Eldon Rutherford, 76, of New Holland, Ohio died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3:40 p.m. at his home. He had been in failing health.

Robert was born June 17, 1943, at Williamsport in Pickaway County, Ohio to Harvey Charles and Edith Annalee Hunt Rutherford. He lived most of his life in Pickaway County and the New Holland community.

He was an auto mechanic and, before his retirement, had worked 55 years at Deer Creek Auto Parts in Circleville.

On December 28, 1964, he married the former Delorise E. Puckett. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2020. He was also preceded by his parents; two brothers, Roger L. Rutherford and Harvey Charles Rutherford, Jr.; a sister, Virginia Hall and several nieces and nephews including Harvey C. "Charley" Rutherford, III, Mona Smith and Linda Caldwell.

He is survived by three children, Diane Rutherford and her boyfriend, Terry Carl, of Washington Court House, Robert "Golly" Rutherford, Jr. of New Holland and Carolyn Rayburn and her husband, D.J., of Washington Court House; seven grandchildren, Danielle Rhoads, Christopher Taylor, Jr. and his fiancé, Amy Joseph, Robert Kaelbli and his fiancé, Heather Moore, Troy Shiltz and his fiancé, Cassie Oliver, Natosha, Donnie and Dustin Rayburn; nine great grandchildren, Kaelyn Upthegrove, Haiden Rhoads, Miracle Kaelbli, Christopher Taylor, III, Allison Rhoads, Mason Rhoads, Robert Kaelbli, Jr., Kensen Rhoads and baby boy Taylor to be born in April; several nieces and nephews including, David (Tonda) Rutherford, Dan (Kim) Rutherford, Michael Rutherford, Roger A. (Cassie) Rutherford, Julie Hall, Steve Hall, Marsha Kay Rutherford, Sondra Ellis; special friends, Karen Allen and Dave Wolfe and his special fur buddy, Fitzy.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.

