Robert Franklin Binegar, age 76, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

He was born May 20, 1944 in Fayette Co., Ohio, the son of Charles and Elva (Belles) Binegar.

Robert retired in 2000 from Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, AZ. He pastored churches in both the Churches of Christ in Christian Union in Arizona and the Church of the Nazarene in Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Cox) Binegar whom he married on May 27, 1964; two sons, Robert (Lina) Binegar, Jr., of Tucson, AZ, John Binegar of Albuquerque, N.M.; two grandchildren, Shelby Binegar, Ryan "Rory" Binegar; one great grandson, Justin Sandoval; additional family, Amy (Joseph) Apalategi family, Johnell Madrigal family, Cesar (Ana) Madrigal family. Robert also leaves behind two brothers, Edgar (Gloria) Binegar of Greenfield, David (Charlene) Binegar of Bainbridge; two sisters, Kathleen Bowling of Orient, Charlotte Sampson of Logan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one son, James Binegar; one brother, Paul Binegar; two sisters, Florabelle Hutchins, Eleanor Ruth Binegar and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 11 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Rev. Leland Allman officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery in Washington C.H.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Thursday, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed.

