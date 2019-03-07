Bob Green, 67, of Washington Court House, Ohio, passed away on Sunday February 24th in Playa Del Carmen Mexico.

Except for a nine-year period when the family lived in Tucson Arizona, Bob was a life-long resident of Fayette County. Bob was a Blue Lion football player in High School. Then went on to graduate from Indiana University in Bloomington IN. Bob was a member of the Life Squad in Fayette County and a long-time self-employed Real Estate Broker. Bob spent over a decade coaching youth football and donated his time and skills to several other youth organizations including Big Brothers. He enjoyed time black powder shooting, playing Polo, camping with his "Rendezvous" group and spending winter months in Playa Del Carmen Mexico. Bob was an avid reader spending many hours in the Carnegie Public Library in WCH.

Bob is survived by his Brother John Green and his wife Pamela of Emmaus Pennsylvania. His Nephew Jesse Green and Caitlin Hust of Brooklyn New York, His Niece Cara Bosco, her husband Mike and three grand nieces Annabel, Cassidy and Mackenzie of West Orange New Jersey. His Aunt Glenna Pullen of Springfield Ohio. Cousins Pamalee Churchill and her husband Hans of Marana Arizona and Eric Pullen of South Hamilton, Massachusetts. His step-brother Troy Monteith, his wife Nancy and their children Clayton and Emily of New Holland Ohio.

Bob lived his life by his rules with no excuses and no regrets and we all loved him for that. A man with a huge heart and many friends.

There will be a Celebration of Bob's life on Friday March 15th from 4-7 at the LaFayette Room, 133 S. Fayette Street Washington CH Ohio. The entrance to the room is in the rear of building, all friends are welcome.

Please direct all Memorial Contributions to the Carnegie Public Library In WCH in Bob's name.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio

