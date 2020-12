Robert Holland Melvin passed on Oct. 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Robert was born July 27, 1953 to Stanley and Delores Melvin who preceded him in death as did daughter, Madison Melvin.

Robert is survived by sisters Deborah Van Auker and Diana Correa; children Miranda, Devon and Stone Melvin and three grandchildren, aunt Barbara Kellenberger and numerous cousins.

Robert was a 1971 graduate of Washington Senior High in Washington C.H., Ohio. There were no services.