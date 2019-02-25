Robert Joseph Snider, 77, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 3:47 p.m. at Mount Carmel West in Columbus where he had been a patient since February 4.

Bob was born October 28, 1941, in New York, New York to Joseph Albert and Mary Grace Beasley Snider. He moved to Somerset, Ohio at an early age and was a graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Somerset. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio University and moved to Washington Court House in 1970.

He was a certified public accountant and co-owner and treasurer of Greenfield Research, Inc.

Bob was a member of St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church; the Washington Shrine Club and was a life member of Washington Lodge #129 of the Fraternal Order of Elks and Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion. He served as treasurer of the Fayette Area Chamber of Commerce for 25 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany and Korea. Bob was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife, the former Renee Ann Socie, whom he married June 20, 1970; a daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Matthew Phillippi of Mason, Ohio; four grandchildren, Max, Andrew, Dylan and Benjamin Phillippi; two brothers; a sister; three brothers-in-law and their wives and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial mass will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Sean Dooley, parochial vicar administrator at the church, officiating.

Friends may call at Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Sunday from 3-6 p.m. where an Elks service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

